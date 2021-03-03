Metamaterial Inc.: Meta and Sekisui Collaborate to Improve 5G/6G Communications Infrastructure

Transparent Flexible Film Reflects High-Speed Signals to Eliminate Dead Zones

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced a collaboration with Sekisui Chemical ("Sekisui") to improve the performance and coverage of high-speed, 5G and future 6G networks. Together, META and Sekisui are developing a new transparent and flexible radio wave reflection film, which passively reflects and transmits radio waves in the sub 6 GHz and millimeter wave ranges. This transparent film can be applied anywhere, without requiring connection to a power supply, and without spoiling the surface's appearance, to improve the communication environment.



META Transparent Window Film Transforms Outdoor 5G Coverage Passively

The general premise of high-performance 5G is to create wireless mobile networks able to handle a far greater number of simultaneous connections, to greatly reduce network latency, and to provide much higher data rates. However, these high-speed signals are highly directional, have reduced signal range, and are easily blocked by objects in the environment, such as buildings and trees. Deploying large numbers of small cells in dense urban areas to fill dead spots in network coverage, including providing access to power and fiber optic backhaul infrastructure, raises costs and creates challenges for wireless carriers. META and Sekisui are working towards developing a passive, more sustainable solution to cost-effectively address this problem.

"Sekisui and META are working towards developing a solution to help wireless service providers deliver on the promise of 5G networks. Our innovative transparent reflective film attempts to eliminate network users' stress, supports IoT transformation, and significantly improves communications infrastructure," said Hisahiko Kashihara, General Manager, R&D Institute, of Sekisui Chemical.

"We are proud to work with a world-class partner such as Sekisui to help develop and potentially deliver a practical solution, which will simplify the deployment of 5G networks, help to enable many new applications, and improve the experience of everyday users," said George Palikaras, President and CEO of META.

Combining a special 2D metasurface nano-patterned layer provided by META with Sekisui's film processing technology, the new product is durable and transparent, yet diffusely reflects only radio waves, eliminating blind spots in communications. It has reflection characteristics which are equivalent or superior to those of aluminum materials used in antennas and is highly effective with high-frequency radio waves used in 5G and future 6G networks.

