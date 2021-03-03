ZA Group Inc.: Econic Crop Solutions Inc Announces the Appointment of Jeff Mooij to the Position of Chief Visionary Officer

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ZAAG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Mooij to the position of Chief Visionary Officer for the company. Mr. Mooij has become a well-known cannabis industry pioneer in Canada and the United States. In 2014 he founded 420 Clinic Ltd. as a business to provide cannabinoid education and to introduce patients to medical cannabis treatments through education and by referring patients to authorized licensed producers of cannabis for medical purposes under the Canadian Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. These pioneering activities then led to the development and evolution of the first licensed and successful dispensaries for cannabis products in Canada. His success also led to the pioneering of community college training programs and he is frequently called upon to assist governments throughout Canada and the United States with development of appropriate legal frameworks for advancing the cannabis industry within their jurisdictions. As an example, he is currently consulting to the State of California and is helping businesses to license dispensaries within the state.

Mr. Mooij attributes his success to recognition that the cannabis industry encompasses both business and culture and that a proper integration of both is necessary for success. For that reason he is excited to become involved with Econic. As he recently stated, "The opportunities for successful cannabis businesses within First Nations communities are tremendous. Firstly, cannabis products have been traditional holistic medicine for centuries and the people fully embrace that traditional knowledge. They also own vast tracts of land suitable for outdoor seasonal and in-door year-round production and so they are able to produce the products cheaper than most."

Wade Eno, CEO of Econic stated, "We are pleased to welcome Jeff to our team of business advisors. His understanding of the business and cultural landscape will help us move forward as leaders in a rapidly growing business sector. Our First Nations community partners embrace his learned wisdom because it parallels their experience and helps us build quickly the necessary liaisons and tools to succeed."

John Morgan, President of ZAAG added, "Our team has a large vision. I am excited that we have the opportunity to bring onboard a seasoned business advisor who has been a leader in the building of the cannabis business sector throughout North America. His continuing success is evident by the advisory roles he has in all facets of the industry including regulatory mandates, licensed production systems, production training, and rollout of dispensaries including liaison with medical professionals."

