Calyxt to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc . (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2021:

Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Agriculture & Materials Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Format: Gene Editing Panel Presentation

Speaker: Dan Voytas, Ph.D. Calyxt Co-Founder & Scientific Advisory Board Chair

Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 16, 2021

Format: Virtual 1x1's only

Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer

Conference website here

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit

Date: March 23-25, 2021

Presentation Time: TBA

Webcast: Investor Relations website here

Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1's

Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer

Conference website here

For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Calyxt management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CLXT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

