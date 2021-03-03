Calyxt to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2021:
Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Agriculture & Materials Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Format: Gene Editing Panel Presentation
Speaker: Dan Voytas, Ph.D. Calyxt Co-Founder & Scientific Advisory Board Chair
Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Date: March 16, 2021
Format: Virtual 1x1's only
Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here
Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit
Date: March 23-25, 2021
Presentation Time: TBA
Webcast: Investor Relations website here
Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1's
Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here
For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Calyxt management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CLXT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Calyxt
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.
For further information, please contact:
Calyxt Media Contact:
Trina Lundblad, Director of Corporate Communications
(612) 790-0514
media@calyxt.com
Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson, Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 491-8235
CLXT@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
