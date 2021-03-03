Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum" or "Company") is pleased to announce that two diamond drill rigs have commenced drilling on its 100% owned Fir Island uranium project in northern Saskatchewan. Forum plans to complete approximately 5,000 metres in 24 holes. This program is operated by Forum and funded by Orano Canada Inc. (formerly AREVA Resources Canada) under terms of an option agreement to earn up to a 70% interest by spending up to $6 million on exploration.

Previous drilling in 2015 and 2020 identified two prospective structures transecting the project, defined by gravity, resistivity, and soil sampling anomalies. The 2021 drill program will further investigate these structures that exhibit strong alteration, elevated geochemical indicators, and an abundance of dravite; a boron-rich clay that is present around most uranium deposits on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin.







Figure 1: Drill Locations for 2021. Drill fences are in black; the first two holes are located at the white dots.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/75892_2b72ead5840a8b00_003full.jpg

Depth to the unconformity on this project varies from 0 metres to 250 metres, and the two previous drill campaigns have identified a 30 to 50m offset of the unconformity. A series of drill fences of 2 to 3 holes each will search for shallow unconformity-style uranium mineralization (see Figure 1).

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

