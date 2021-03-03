Pixium Vision recently announced its FY20 results, which were generally in line with our forecasts. While revenue (predominantly research tax credits and grants) of €2.1m exceeded our €1.7m forecast, G&A costs (€4.0m excluding depreciation) were above expectations, largely due to costs associated with preparations for the Second Sight transaction. Normalised operating loss of €8.0m (excluding a €0.4m impairment charge) was in line with our €7.9m forecast. We are maintaining our valuation approach for Pixium (excluding any contribution from Second Sight) at this time but will revise it on completion of the transaction. After rolling forward our estimates and adjusting G&A forecasts, we now obtain an rNPV of €138.7m for Pixium Vision (standalone) versus €134.0m previously.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...