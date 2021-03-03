Minerco, Inc.: Minerco Retains Investor Relations Partners as Investor Relations Counsel

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Minerco (OTC PINK:MINE) today announced that it has retained Investor Relations Partners (IRP) to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the Company.

"We believe the current year will be one of the most historical for the psilocybin mushroom industry and, as a result, the most pivotal for Minerco and its shareholders," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. "This favorable economic and business climate will create a unique opportunity for Minerco to achieve record growth rates and we will look forward towards the support and guidance of Investor Relations Partners to effectively communicate this growth story to the investment community.

"We have a number of positive developments at Minerco, particularly as they relate to our plans on increasing our psilocybin tablet production capacity to be able to meet the highly anticipated demand for our mushroom products as markets across the United States begin to legalize it, just as they did with cannabis. In addition, we recently announced the launch of our blockchain token SHRU and its payment application SHRUCOIN Pay. These innovations can be used to purchase psilocybin and cannabis," concluded Mr. Jenge.

IRP's primary function will be to help disseminate and maintain contact with the financial community, including shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company, its activities and to ensure the most accurate information is consistently being communicated as it relates to Minerco's growth story.

Bill Miller of Investor Relations Partners, said, "We are looking forward to introducing Minerco's investment story beyond its existing shareholders as we look to increase and diversify its ownership structure. We expect Minerco will appeal to both value and earnings growth retail and institutional investors given our belief the company is undervalued when considering the pent-up and growing demand for the company's unique and proprietary psilocybin mushroom products, or more commonly referred to as a "Magic Mushrooms'. The company's position at the forefront of the movement to legalize psilocybin should enable Minerco to generate significant revenue growth and profitability as it continues to successfully execute on its business plan," concluded Mr. Miller.

For more info on Investor Relations Partners visit www.irpartnersinc.com or via email at ir@minercoinc.com. To learn more about Minerco and how it is expecting to capitalize on the legalization of Magic Mushrooms across the United States in order to maximize shareholder value, please visit www.minercoinc.com.

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC:MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com . To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com.

To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

(This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.)

# # #

