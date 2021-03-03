Jose Ignacio Rubio joins Vidoomy as a member of its sales force in Madrid

MADRID, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose Ignacio Rubio joins Vidoomy's sales team as a Digital Sales Manager, supporting the company's commercial growth in Spain and maximizing Vidoomy's positioning from its HQ in Madrid.

Vidoomy offers its advertisers the access to target audiences of its campaigns, making the perfect match between them and its 2500 premium digital media inventory.

Its technology is directly implemented in more than 2500 premium websites worldwide, with a reach of more than 500 million unique users. Vidoomy's specialized technology improves the efficiency of the advertisers' media investment in, mainly, branding and awareness campaigns, obtaining thus the best KPIs in the market.

Currently, Vidoomy counts with presence in the biggest digital markets in the world, including a recently open African market. The role of the sales teams is focused on the main media agencies in the industry, as well as in other independent international advertisers. This way, Vidoomy's business network reaches the key players in the digital media advertising world internationally.

Jose Ignacio Rubio will be responsible for the growth and positioning of Vidoomy on a national level, increasing the company's client portfolio who invest in programmatic advertising. His wide experience as a sales professional in leading companies such as Deloitte or Mediaset, will be key to position Vidoomy as a referent in the country.

"After almost 6 years as an Account Executive in Mediaset Spain, I join Vidoomy with great motivation to participate in the growth of the company on a national level. I was eager to join a young, dynamic and technological company. I'm excited to help position Vidoomy as a national referent in video advertising. At my arrival, I've found some very experienced professionals and I'm sure we will achieve great things together."

"Jose Ignacio Rubio plays a main role in the company's sales growth and consolidation of its commercial strategy in Spain, in the year with the highest growth expectations in the history of Vidoomy," comments Antonio Simarro (VP Global Sales Vidoomy).

With the experience and professionalism of Jose Ignacio Rubio, together with an innovative technology and the industry's leader, the success of Vidoomy in Spain is guaranteed.