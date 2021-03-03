US Operation Responds to Market Demand

Lincotek Medical is continuing its global medical investment program to expand its facilities and help OEMs meet the rising demand for orthopedic implants globally through new technologies, automation and workforce training.

The latest step has been focused on the expansion of its Bartlett plant in the greater Memphis area, where the companyhas recently doubled its manufacturing footprint to around 25,000 sq ft with a new industrial workspace. The company has also significantly increased its coating capacity with the purchase of two new pieces of automated equipment a CAPS Intercooler and an Air Plasma Spray (APS) along with an automatic sandblasting machine, all created by the Group's Equipment Division.

With the installation of a new CAPS Intercooler acutting-edge, proprietary technology widely recognized for its highly advanced porous coatings with unique material performance -Lincotek Medical can now rely on two CAPS Intercoolers in the US, two in the EU and two in Asia-Pacific. The result is the ability to replicate a high consistency-of-quality in coatings all over the world through the same process control, always ensuring optimal quality performance.

The coating investment is completed by the new APS line, which is based on the Lincotek unique twin approach, allowing for movement from one line to another achieving identical coating parameters, just by moving the production programs. The validation of Lincotek's wide range of orthopedic device coatings is supported by multiple master-files with the FDA. All process inputs are monitored and recorded, assuring quality reliability and supporting OEMs in process auditing.

Lincotek Medical is also investing heavily on the additive side in the USA. Being the global leader in contract manufactured medical devices using additive technology, and with several additive machines already in production in Bartlett, Lincotek Medical is improving further its laser-based additive manufacturing capabilities in the US. It has validated its AM process in line with FDA guidance and invested in an AM dedicated team, supporting the OEMs managing complex supply chains with state-of-the-art solutions. An in-house metallurgical laboratory supports production, maintaining the highest standards of quality throughout the operation.

"If it is about additive technology for medical devices," said Francesco Bucciotti Managing Director USA, "Lincotek Medical is the go-to partner for OEMs, ensuring reliable and cost-efficient additive device manufacturing. Starting with additive manufacturing of medical devices in 2006, the company has profound additive development and production experience, significantly reducing time to market for its customers

The expansion of its coatings and additive capacity will allow the company to follow market growth and will significantly increase its flexibility and production capacity: orthopedic OEMs will benefit from a reduced time to market on a global basis and stronger global risk mitigation capabilities.

Gennaro D'Andrea, General Manager of Lincotek Medical Division said: "Despite the unique challenges in 2020 posed by COVID-19, the Lincotek Medical team has continued its strong support for OEMs with multiple successful product launches for both coatings and AM. As the industry demand for orthopedic implants continues to rise, Lincotek Medical is poised and ready to support the OEMs with the capacity, technology, and experience required to produce high-quality products."

About Lincotek Medical. Lincotek Medical, headquartered in Trento, Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for the orthopedic, trauma, spine and dental markets. Lincotek Medical is the medical division of Lincotek, a Group that has served global markets for more than 45 years. The business has more than 1,100 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information, please visit: lincotekmedical.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005690/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Francesca Pedrotti, marketing@lincotek.com +39 345 6203212