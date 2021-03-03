Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Fast-Verzehnfachung! Vor neuem “Megaevent”! Neuer Countdown?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
03.03.21
16:53 Uhr
5,150 Euro
+0,110
+2,18 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1425,14617:09
5,1385,14017:09
Dow Jones News
03.03.2021 | 16:25
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
03-March-2021 / 15:51 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2021 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National 
Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  NOA 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94774 
EQS News ID:    1172755 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2021 09:52 ET (14:52 GMT)

TUI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.