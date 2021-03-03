DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 03-March-2021 / 15:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2021 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94774 EQS News ID: 1172755 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

