Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on 5 March 2021

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on 5 March 2021
Guernsey, 3 March, 2021 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 on Friday, 5 March 2021 before the market opens.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited.
EUROCASTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de