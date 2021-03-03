Anzeige
03.03.2021
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on 5 March 2021

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on 5 March 2021

Guernsey, 3 March, 2021 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 on Friday, 5 March 2021 before the market opens.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


