Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
WKN: A14S5W ISIN: DK0060636678 
03.03.2021 | 18:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Tryg (39/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular futures in Tryg (TRYG) due to a rights issue. For details regarding the
re-calculation please see exchange notice 38/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844387
