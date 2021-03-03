BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

February 2021 Share Conversion

03 March 2021

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)





The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 28 February 2021 Share Conversion Date:



301 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares



Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for February 2021 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 28 February 2021.







Company website: www.bhmacro.com



Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001