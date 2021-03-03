Miami International Holdings Reports February 2021 Trading Results and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported February 2021 trading results for its three national securities exchanges - MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group).
In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 105 million equity option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,530,731 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 13.37%. The 13.37% market share represents an increase of over 22% from February 2020.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities executed 477,334,450 shares.
Equity Options Trading Volume for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Contracts
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
Jan-21
% Chg.
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
Trading Days
19
19
19
38
40
U.S. Equity Options Industry
786,095,745
508,015,456
54.7%
800,229,351
-1.8%
1,586,325,096
979,787,166
61.9%
MIAX Exchange Group
105,083,886
55,478,341
89.4%
101,246,102
3.8%
206,329,988
104,074,673
98.3%
MIAX
33,180,331
23,177,007
43.2%
34,953,436
-5.1%
68,133,767
44,126,534
54.4%
MIAX Pearl
39,577,948
28,680,070
38.0%
29,898,714
32.4%
69,476,662
52,582,897
32.1%
MIAX Emerald
32,325,607
3,621,264
792.7%
36,393,952
-11.2%
68,719,559
7,365,242
833.0%
Equity Options ADV
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
Jan-21
% Chg.
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
U.S. Equity Options Industry
41,373,460
26,737,656
54.7%
42,117,334
-1.8%
41,745,397
24,494,679
70.4%
MIAX Exchange Group
5,530,731
2,919,913
89.4%
5,328,742
3.8%
5,429,737
2,601,867
108.7%
MIAX
1,746,333
1,219,842
43.2%
1,839,655
-5.1%
1,792,994
1,103,163
62.5%
MIAX Pearl
2,083,050
1,509,477
38.0%
1,573,617
32.4%
1,828,333
1,314,572
39.1%
MIAX Emerald
1,701,348
190,593
792.7%
1,915,471
-11.2%
1,808,409
184,131
882.1%
Equity Options Market Share for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Market Share
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
Jan-21
% Chg.
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
MIAX Exchange Group
13.37%
10.92%
22.4%
12.65%
5.7%
13.01%
10.62%
22.4%
MIAX
4.22%
4.56%
-7.5%
4.37%
-3.4%
4.30%
4.50%
-4.6%
MIAX Pearl
5.03%
5.65%
-10.8%
3.74%
34.8%
4.38%
5.37%
-18.4%
MIAX Emerald
4.11%
0.71%
476.9%
4.55%
-9.6%
4.33%
0.75%
476.3%
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
Jan-21
% Chg.
Feb-21
Feb-20
% Chg.
Trading Days
19
19
19
38
40
U.S. Equities Volume - Industry
290,503
N/A
N/A
296,004
-1.9%
586,507
N/A
N/A
MIAX Pearl Volume
477
N/A
N/A
506
-5.7%
983
N/A
N/A
MIAX Pearl ADV
25
N/A
N/A
27
-5.7%
26
N/A
N/A
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.16%
N/A
N/A
0.17%
-3.9%
0.17%
N/A
N/A
February 2021 Volume Records:
miax
MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records
Monthly
Volume
105,083,886
February 2021
miax
MIAX Pearl Equity Options Records
Single Day
Volume
3,031,989
February 25, 2021
Monthly
Volume
39,577,948
February 2021
February 2021 achievements and announcements include:
MIAX Exchange Group
- Won the Most Innovative Exchange Technology category at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021.
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
