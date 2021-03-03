Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
RF Industries im Fokus der Anleger!
WKN: 924447 ISIN: US7495521053 
Frankfurt
03.03.21
08:07 Uhr
5,000 Euro
+0,120
+2,46 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,98022:32
03.03.2021 | 22:08
RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Sets First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on March 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-407-8031 (US and Canada) or 201-689-8031 (International). No passcode required.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331 (International). The replay conference ID is 40170.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts:

RF Industries, Ltd.
Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
rfil@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633337/RF-Industries-Sets-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Earnings-Call-for-Thursday-March-11-2021-at-430-PM-EDT

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
