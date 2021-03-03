The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 after the market close on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: (888) 506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 326514

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/40199

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across two reporting segments - Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products - from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company

August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III

203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

