Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-News! Relay Medical im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 939208 ISIN: US2763171046 Ticker-Symbol: EAQ 
Frankfurt
03.03.21
08:02 Uhr
21,065 Euro
-0,275
-1,29 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2021 | 22:20
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 after the market close on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: (888) 506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 326514

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/40199

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across two reporting segments - Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products - from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633351/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2020-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

EASTERN COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.