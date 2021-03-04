

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar edged up against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday.



The loonie ticked up to 84.65 against the yen and 1.5248 against the euro, after falling to 84.44 and 1.5271, respectively.



The loonie rose to 1.2645 against the greenback, from a 2-day low of 1.2675 seen at 6:15 pm ET.



The loonie is poised to find resistance around 86.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro and 1.23 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

