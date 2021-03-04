

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its net income group share for fiscal year 2020 dropped 56.9% to 483 million euros from 1.12 billion euros last year.



Adjusted net income, group share declined to 937 million euros from 1.41 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales were 17.0 billion euros, down 7.7% or 10.4% on an organic basis compared to last year.



Order intake was 18.5 billion euros, down 3% or 6% on an organic basis from the prior year.



For 2021, the company expects sales to be between 17.1 billion euros and 17.9 billion euros.



