

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose to the highest in thirteen months in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.6 percent increase in January.



A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in January last year.



Prices for fuels was 0.7 percent higher in February, while motor fuels were 5.4 percent cheaper.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.9 percent in February from 1.6 percent in the previous month.



