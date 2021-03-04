DJ Completion of disposal of Hobsons

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Completion of disposal of Hobsons 04-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 March 2021 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Completion of disposal of Hobsons DMGT announces the completion of the sale of Hobsons, its EdTech business, in two separate transactions, for total proceeds of approximately USUSD410m. This follows the announcement on 18 February 2021 of the agreements to sell Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect businesses to US-based PowerSchool and to sell Hobsons' Starfish business to US-based EAB. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell, Teneo +44 7753 136628 Paul Durman, Teneo +44 7793 522824

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.1bn. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

