Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
04.03.21
09:16 Uhr
10,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,87 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50011,10012:25
Dow Jones News
04.03.2021 | 08:31
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Completion of disposal of Hobsons

DJ Completion of disposal of Hobsons 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Completion of disposal of Hobsons 
04-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 March 2021 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Completion of disposal of Hobsons 
 
DMGT announces the completion of the sale of Hobsons, its EdTech business, in two separate transactions, for total 
proceeds of approximately USUSD410m.  This follows the announcement on 18 February 2021 of the agreements to sell 
Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect businesses to US-based PowerSchool and to sell Hobsons' Starfish business to US-based 
EAB. 
Enquiries 
Investors: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO                    +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations  +44 20 3615 2903 
 
Media: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo                      +44 7753 136628 
Paul Durman, Teneo                        +44 7793 522824

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.1bn. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:          DMGT 
LEI Code:      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
Sequence No.:  94785 
EQS News ID:   1172966 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.