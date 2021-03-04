DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Abt)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Abt) 04-March-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 04 March 2021 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrea Abt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NED (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares Identification code JE00B6T5S470 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total c) 17.10 EUR 1,500 25,650.00 Price Volume Total d) Aggregated information 17.10 EUR 1,500 25,650.00

e) Date of the transaction

03.03.2021

f) Place of the transaction

Tradegate Exchange -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Sequence No.: 94784 EQS News ID: 1172940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)