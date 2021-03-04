

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate remain stable in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The gross unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent in January, same as seen in December.



The gross unemployment rose by 1,300 to 126,700 in January from 125,500 in the preceding month, the agency said.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged at 1.9 percent in January.



Based on the LFS data, the number of unemployed persons was 182,000 in January.



