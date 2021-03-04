

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L) reported pretax profit of 610.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 624.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 169.3 pence compared to 175.8 pence. Before exceptional items, pretax profit increased to 702.3 million pounds from 701.2 million pounds. Before exceptional items, earnings per share was 197.2 pence compared to 198.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 2.51 billion pounds from 2.54 billion pounds, previous year. Net operating revenue was 2.06 billion pounds compared to 2.05 billion pounds.



The Board will recommend to shareholders a final dividend of 79.0 pence, which is unchanged from 2019. This will bring the total dividend for the year to 114.0 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 6 May 2021 to shareholders on the register at 26 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHRODERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de