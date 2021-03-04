

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group (CHG.L) reported that with the exception of the potential impact of foreign currency translation, the Board's expectations for the current year remain unchanged.



Further, the company noted that its long-term prospects remain strong with a robust strategy, strong positions across different geographies and sectors, and products and services that are critical to its government and commercial customers.



Net debt at 28 February 2021 was £51.0 million versus £85.9 million last year, as strong operating cash conversion continues to fund investment in capital expenditure. The company said it continues to expect to make further progress on net debt in the full year.



Order intake in the period to 28 February 2021 was £128 million versus the prior year's £132 million, with a book to bill ratio of 127% compared to 125% last year.



