American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Do Investors Use a Self-Directed IRA LLC?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / How does investing in an LLC work? It is not the same when it is held within a Self-Directed IRA, as noted by a recent post at American IRA. American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently took to its blog to explain how Self-Directed IRA LLCs work, and what investors can do to better understand why so many people turn to this style of investing.

In the post, the article explained the "Checkbook IRA" arrangement. It noted that while the Checkbook IRA is not a different type of retirement account, it is a style that many investors use. In a Checkbook IRA, an investor might hold a Single Member LLC within a Self-Directed IRA. This LLC would then have its own business checking account. Because the IRA holds the LLC, and the investor holds the IRA, this makes it possible for the investor to exercise "checkbook control" within a Self-Directed IRA with ease. The result is that the investor can write checks for investments in a very intuitive, flexible way.

The article went on to explain the unique quirks of the LLC, and why investors like retirement investors flock to these types of accounts for investment purposes. An LLC is a simple arrangement for many investors, which makes it possible for those investors to engage in the legitimate activities they want to engage in with the protections of a separate legal entity. With a Self-Directed IRA, there is the additional layer of the retirement account, and for that reason, many investors can find the process confusing.

"Our goal is to educate people about these sorts of arrangements," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We like people to know that these options are available to them. We don't tell people what to choose for their specific situations, but we believe a well-informed public, especially when it comes to investing, is always a good thing."

