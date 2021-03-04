Arox Capital Announces Launch of New, State of the Art Website

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning brokerage firm Arox Capital has launched its highly anticipated trading website. The platform is compatible with leading trading platforms such as Sirix and MetaTrade and offers traders one of the fastest and most secure online experience available today. "At Arox Capital, we've always insisted on providing our clients with a great user experience that would keep them coming back, and that has been the core foundation of our service", said the spokesperson for Arox Capital, Charles Lopez, "We make sure to support the user experience by providing our clients with a dedicated customer support system, enhanced security measures and the ability to trade on the go."

The Need for speed

In this day and age, it is imperative for traders to be consistently exposed to new incoming market data and news, as well as to have the ability to make important decisions and execute them quickly. On that note, traders will be happy to know that Arox Capital's execution speed stands at an average of 7.2 milliseconds per order per day, enabling platforms to execute up to 12,000 orders per second.

"Switching over to Amazon Web Services has allowed us to continue to provide our clients with a great trading experience that feels snappy and intuitive" added Lopez.

Arox Capital's offer of different trading accounts ensures traders the ability to use custom-made leverage for each need. "We understand that it is important to traders to have support available and on hand to provide them with any type of assistance they may need, whenever they need it. At Arox Capital, we make a conscious effort to anticipate the needs of our clients by constantly updating and upgrading our services," Lopez explains. "Veteran traders and novice traders alike will find a good home for their trading needs with Arox Capital!".

About Arox Capital

Arox Capital is a multi-platform brokerage house that was founded in 2018. Over the past year, it has won prestigious industry titles such as "best execution broker" and "best forex provider", due to their customer-centric approach that puts the customers trading experience at the center of their focus and efforts. Due to this, Arox Capital is experiencing an exponential growth in active users. Arox Capital now offers traders the ability to trade in cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, indices, and forex.