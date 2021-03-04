

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales declined sharply in February as the lockdown depressed demand, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Thursday.



Car registrations decreased 35.5 percent on a yearly basis in February, which was traditionally quiet month for the automobile market.



The industry recorded its lowest February uptake since 1959, with 51,312 new cars registered.



During January to February period, registrations were down 38.1 percent from the same period last year.



Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, more concerning is that these closures have stifled dealers' preparations for March with the expectation that this will now be a third, successive dismal 'new plate month'.



It is essential that showrooms reopen as soon as possible so the industry can start to build back better, and recover the GBP 23 billion loss from the past year, Hawes added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

