Vaxalto Biotherapeutics and Mount Sinai Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of Novel Immunotherapeutic Oncolytic Viruses for Treatment of Cancer

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaxalto Biotherapeutics, Inc. (www.vaxalto.com), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel engineered immunotherapeutic oncolytic viruses, and Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP), part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, have partnered to develop novel cancer immunotherapies. Mount Sinai has granted an exclusive, worldwide license to Vaxalto covering intellectual property and technology related to an avian paramyxovirus (APMV) oncolytic virus platform and novel immuno-modulator targeting the lymphatic system. This technology forms the core of Vaxalto's proprietary, multimodal therapeutic approach utilizing direct destruction of cancer cells, vascular and immune system activation.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Mount Sinai to develop our novel viral immunotherapy, which eliminates tumors following intra-tumoral administration and leads to long-term protection from cancer recurrence based on animal studies," said Dr. Mihaela Skobe, Vaxalto co-founder and Director, Laboratory for Metastasis and Lymphatic Research, Department of Oncological Sciences at Mount Sinai.

Skobe is joined by Dr. Peter Palese and Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, also from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to form Vaxalto's scientific leadership team.

"We look forward to this collaboration between Mount Sinai and Vaxalto, in an effort to advance potential breakthrough therapies using a novel approach to treating a range of cancers," said Dr. Erik Lium, President, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer, Mount Sinai Health System

