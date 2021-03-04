

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales declined at a softer pace in January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.0 percent decrease in December.



Sales of food products increased 1.5 percent annually in January.



Meanwhile, sales of non-food products declined 2.2 percent and those of automotive fuel fell 8.5 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.4 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 36.0 percent yearly in January, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales volume rose by 0.5 monthly in January.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 2.2 percent annually in January, following a 3.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



