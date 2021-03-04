Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mr Dean Buckley has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC with effect from 4 March 2021.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

4 March 2021

01737 836347