Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

London, March 4
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mr Dean Buckley has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC with effect from 4 March 2021.
4 March 2021
