NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2021 were: 769.20p Capital only 770.89p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 45,000 ordinary shares on 2nd March 2021, the Company has 90,940,400 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.