Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has ordered servers and support equipment for deployment as part of the Company data center and private cloud strategy.

By purchasing and operating its own servers the Company will be able to significantly reduce long term operating costs relative to current solutions from incumbent cloud service providers. Beyond the deployment of the first servers, the Company will be locating additional servers in pre-selected locations to optimize the real-time predictive capabilities of Fandom's Unified Information Access ("UIA") platform to minimize data latency. Furthermore, Fandom's own web appliances allow the Company to operate in any jurisdiction as some cloud services are not accepted in certain countries such as China. Fandom's UIA platform and modular capabilities allow for flexible deployments to configure to independent in-country standards.

The UIA platform facilitates real-time predictive capabilities for Fandom's completed APIs for League of Legends, DOTA 2 and CS:GO. Data training models utilising machine learning for these titles have been completed with other titles under review. Testing of payment gateways including various crypto payment options continue to be evaluated to support a global launch both from a compliance and consumer use case perspective. The infrastructure to support the robust capabilities of UIA platform is crucial and necessitates advance planning for efficient scalability to serve a burgeoning global Esports and gaming audience whilst insulating the company from platform interruptions as evidenced recently with numerous other wagering and social platforms.

"In the past 60 days alone, the Fandom team has achieved significant milestones to provide value and engagement to Esports fans, organizations, and content platforms. Having signed several agreements with other regulated fantasy and head-to-head Esports wagering platforms while establishing international partnerships with industry leading organizations in the UK, Mid-East/North Africa (MENA) and China for marketing and cross promotion uniquely positions Fandom on a springboard to emerge as unique scalable global platform for Esports fans of all ages. We are extremely excited to be able to show what we've built and are gearing up for deployment," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76054