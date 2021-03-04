INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, March 4 (WNMUniversität Innsbruck/Christian Flatz) - The far-reaching mobility restrictions at the beginning of the Corona pandemic in March 2020 created a unique situation for atmospheric sciences: "During the 2020 lockdown, we were able to directly investigate the actual effects of drastic traffic restrictions on the distribution of air pollutants and on the emission of climate gases," says Innsbruck atmospheric scientist Thomas Karl. With his team, he has now published a detailed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...