Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 4
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 03-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|626.44p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|628.16p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|620.63p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|622.35p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
