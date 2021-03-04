Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
WKN: A2QJEK ISIN: US30315R1077 Ticker-Symbol: S4BA 
04.03.21
09:16 Uhr
F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021and the Oppenheimer & Co 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Both events will take place virtually.

Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference (March 9-10, 2021)

Fireside chat with F-star CEO, Eliot Forster

Date: March 9, 2021

Time: 7:00am EST

Oppenheimer & Co 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (March 16-18, 2021)

Fireside chat with F-star CEO, Eliot Forster

Date: March 17, 2021

Time: 8:00am EST

Replay will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/fstar/2958208for 90 days following the conference.

Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star Therapeutics, Inc., said: "It has been a busy start to the year, having listed on NASDAQ at the end of 2020, and we look forward to sharing our business strategy and updates on our four clinical programs. We are particularly looking forward to presenting our most recent updates on FS120 and FS222 (both targeting CD137). These two programs, and our other next-generation immunotherapies, have significant potential to transform the lives of patients with cancer."

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibodyand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations & Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@f-star.com

For media inquiries
Helen Shik
Shik Communications LLC
617-510-4373
Shik.Helen10@gmail.com


