Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced it has signed a Capital Market Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement") with Exchange Listing, LLC ("Exchange Listing") to provide advisory services with respect to the Company's initiative to list its shares of Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Exchange Listing provides companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on senior exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Focusing on company-specific structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate its clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

"We identified Exchange Listing and its principals as the right advisors for our Company's NASDAQ listing initiative team, based on their extensive experience and success," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We anticipate submitting an initial NASDAQ Listing Application following the filing of our Form 10-K later this month."

"SusGlobal is a dynamic company with strong fundamentals and one we believe the global market will be motivated to support with its proven track record and commitment to profitable operations in the circular economy," says Peter Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange Listing. "We have watched SusGlobal mature and develop for years and respect management's ability to execute on their socially responsible business model. SusGro is the type of product that will resonate with impact investors and the Capital Markets."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

About Exchange Listing, LLC

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE in the most cost effective and efficient process available. We assist our clients in either going public through an initial public offering or listing from another marketplace with a focus on structuring the company to meet the listing requirements and serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange you are going to list on. Our founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, business management and have served as Officers & Directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves in taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

