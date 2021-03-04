Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - FACT, Inc. (OTC Pink: FCTI) ("Company" or "FACT"), a global leader of fine art and collectible authentication technology, today announced that Michael D. Barnes, President of the full-service client management firm Rutherford & Barnes, has joined its Advisory Board.

Mr. Barnes has been a sought-after manager, business advisor, and marketing agent in the Sports, Arts and Entertainment industries for more than twenty years. His high-profile client roster includes Olympic gold medalists, Hall of Fame athletes, best-selling authors and respected speakers.

After earning his MA in Economic History, and JD with an emphasis in Intellectual Property, Mr. Barnes launched his career applying his legal expertise to represent his clients. In 1996, he co-founded Rutherford & Barnes, a leading firm providing an array of client management services including business ventures, estates, sponsorships, speaking engagements, and licensing and accounting needs. As President, Mr. Barnes always ensures the company strives to provide all clients with the guidance they require to excel. He also serves as a consultant with Anders CPAs and Advisors, taught Sports Law at Southeast Missouri State University, and is a frequent lecturer on sports and entertainment management.

"Most assets carry immense sentimental value for my clients," said Mr. Barnes. "The challenge is how to adequately protect them. There is a substantial risk when moving an Olympic gold metal or a client's only rookie card. FACT's innovative technology ensures these cherished items are not only protected in a database, but it's authenticity is verified using the physical asset itself."

Throughout his career, Mr. Barnes has guided clients through hundreds of transactions and knows first-hand the value of asset fraud protection. FACT is working to protect the global art and collectibles industry with its non-contact scanning technology that records details not seen by the human eye.

FACT Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Patricia Trompeter stated, "Michael's diverse asset experience will be invaluable to the FACT team. His in-depth knowledge of legal, financial and market dynamics will provide us with an edge to accelerate our world-class technology to market. FACT is honored to have Mr. Barnes join our Advisory Board."

ABOUT FACT INC.

FACT, Inc, or Forensic Asset Certification Technology (OTC Pink: FCTI) operates globally offering products and services to revolutionize security for the fine art and collectibles market. FACT utilizes the ballistics technology currently employed by global law enforcement agencies globally to authenticate and analyze fine art and collectibles. FACT offers a suite of products that includes authentication, condition reporting, GPS tracking, provenance data tracking - all stored securely on a blockchain powered collection management platform, accessible in real time to the consumer.

Media Contact:

Name: Patricia Trompeter

email: patricia@factsecured.com

Company Contact:

Phone: 203-524-6524

email: patricia@factsecured.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Such statements and information may be identified by looking for words such as "about", "approximately", "may", "believes", "expects", "will", "intend", "should", "plan", "predict", "potential", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to business strategy and plans, and objectives of or involving the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the market for the common shares, volatility of market price for common shares and other risks generally attributable to the business of the Company.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

