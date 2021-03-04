Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.: Sapience Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming 2021 Spring Private Company Showcase hosted by Credit Suisse, Solebury Trout, and Cooley

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, today announced that Dr. Barry Kappel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide an update on the ST101 clinical trial at the upcoming 2021 Spring Private Company Showcase hosted by Credit Suisse, Solebury Trout, and Cooley. During the 20-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the company on an individual basis afterwards. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Thursday, March 11, at 3:40pm EDT

Access to presentation and replay: Please register HERE

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. With platform-based discovery of peptide therapeutics that disrupt protein-protein interactions, Sapience's molecules hold potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead compound, ST101, is a first-in-class molecule with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the application of the net proceeds from the offering to Sapience's product development objectives, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

