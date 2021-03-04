Best Ecommerce Platforms For The Year 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360quadrants

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An eCommerce Platform is basically a software application that helps businesses function online and efficiently manage their website, promotion, sales, and processes. eCommerce Platforms help businesses by creating a central, digital hub meant for product and customer data, enabling eCommerce companies to manage product info, customize store content and outline, and process online transactions as well as payments. eCommerce Platforms also combine, scale, and preserve essential business processes such as the public-facing sales of products and services and the back-end operations such as handling inventory and shipping.

360Quadrants evaluated and selected some of the Best eCommerce Platform providers in the eCommerce Platforms market. This evaluation will basically help eCommerce Software buyers to learn in great detail about the software and also make the most appropriate choice for their requirements. All the providers of eCommerce Platforms in this analysis have been thought fully compared against their product offerings as well as business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated every quarter. 360Quadrants also conducts SWOT analysis and further enables these software providers to get to know more about new probabilities and scope to progress.

eCommerce Platforms Companies Quadrant Positioning

360Quadrants covers 42 software vendors that offer eCommerce Software solutions of which, 25 were placed on a quadrant under the following categories:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators

Emerging Leaders

Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and ECWID have been identifiedas Visionary Leaders in the eCommerce Platforms market.

Zoey, STORM, Ecomchain, Shopmatic and Zepo have been recognized as Innovators in the e-Commerce Platforms market.

Handshake, Kartrocket, Teespring, Digital River, Singularity, Tray, GUMROAD, Inventory Management System, Venue and Chec have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the eCommerce Platforms market.

Weebly, PrestaShop, PayPro Global, 2Checkout, Sellfy and nopCommerce have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the eCommerce Platforms market.

360Quadrants EvaluationMethodology

360Quadrants assessed some of the top Top eCommerce Software providers. These vendors were assessed based on more than 110 specifically selected data pointers, which were finalized based on the product and business strategies of the software provider, and the data received from the buyers as well as the industry experts. All of these data pointers were as signed a specific weightage, post which they were measured as well. This study also helps the analysts calculate the total score based on which providers of eCommerce Platforms were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Innovation Management Software, SEO Software and Payroll Software.

