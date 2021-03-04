Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
04.03.2021
Nasdaq Riga: Procedure for listing of AS "mogo" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on March 4, 2021 received application from AS "mogo" requesting
listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: 

    ISIN      Nominal value  Issue amount  Currency  Maturity date
LV0000802452      1 000       30 000 000      EUR     31.03.2024  



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS "mogo" bond prospectus


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844588
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
