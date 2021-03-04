Averill Electric Company Inc.: Frank Averill Explains Prefabricated Construction in New EconoTimes Article

Frank Averill, Founder and President of Averill Electric Company discusses why he recommends businesses use prefabricated construction to save time and money.

EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / In a conversation with EconoTimes, Frank Averill explains the benefits of prefabricated construction, a process that his company, Averill Electric, uses to complete their projects with increased efficiency. Recently, Averill construction has completed several large-scale projects, including electrical design and construction services for Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center and Parcel K Hyatt and ORA apartments in Boston.

Since its founding in 1996, Averill Electric has had a reputation for challenging the status quo and disrupting its industry. According to their website, "A typical construction project is rampant with inefficiencies, delays, and design flaws." Their solution: employing prefabrication processes to improve the construction process and improve the lives of their clients and employees.

In the article, Frank Averill starts by explaining prefabricated construction for those that are unfamiliar with the term. "Prefabricated construction involves assembling parts of the electrical system at a central facility rather than doing all of the installation work at the job site."

Averill Electric has a UL Listed Prefabrication facility at their headquarters in Easton. Consequently, Averill Electric experiences several benefits compared to their contracting counterparts that fail to utilize this technique.

According to Averill, these advantages include precision assembly, improved construction scheduling, labor, and material savings, enhanced job site safety, and superior supply chain management-to name a few.

Perhaps one of the most pressing concerns in the construction industry is how firms can increase their employees' productivity. Fortunately, "Restricting idle time is one of the greatest benefits of prefabricated construction," he says. "When companies learn to improve their workflow to the point where there is a smooth transition between one job and the next, they will be taking a major step toward running a shop with little wasted time. As the company is more successful, we are able to provide more quality union jobs.

Today, Frank Averill continues to look for ways to optimize business practices and construction design processes to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Averill Electric.

If you are interested in learning more about prefabricated construction and how it can benefit your construction business, please read Frank Averill's full article here.

About Frank Averill

Frank Averill runs his own successful business, Averill Electric Company, Inc., which uses prefabrication construction methods to streamline the manufacturing process and achieve significant efficiencies. As a change leader in his industry, Averill's goal has always been to create a sustainable and positive impact on his field. Not only has he achieved this goal, but he is also an advocate for small businesses and an active philanthropist.

