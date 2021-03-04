Classworx: ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Events Featuring Dr. Mary Clifton on Delta 8 THC and Paul Tracey on Cardio Blast

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, is proud to announce upcoming events with medical marijuana expert Dr. Mary Clifton and fitness instructor Paul Tracey.

Dr. Mary Clifton M.D will be virtually hosting a Delta 8 THC panel discussion on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3PM EST. Attendees can learn about Delta 8 THC, which is now getting mainstream coverage from publications like the New York Times, by listening to Dr. Mary Clifton and other leaders in the CBD industry during the panel discussion.

Paul Tracey will be hosting his 'Cardio Blast 30' this upcoming Thursday March 11, 2021 at 6:00AM EST. Come get your day started and you will be able to skip the coffee, or not that's up to you. This Cardio Blast 30 minute workout will get your day off to an amazing start, with no regrets. Imagine getting yourself up and getting in a workout before most people even hear their alarm go off. This is what separates us from others, waking up and showing up. Let's DO THIS!!



About Dr. Mary Clifton

Dr. Mary Clifton is an Internal Medicine doctor with 20 years of experience in both the hospital and private practice. She can provide patient consultations in all fifty states and is licensed to prescribe in twenty states. She is a recognized expert in CBD, Cannabis, and Medical Marijuana. Dr. Mary Clifton assists Iowa residents with getting qualified for medical marijuana cards in the State of Iowa.

She is a published researcher, previously a national speaker on women's health and osteoporosis, and author of four books, and a best-selling ebook on CBD - what you need to know, how to use cannabinoids and a COOKBOOK to support ease of use. She is also a leading voice in telemedicine to bridge the gap in healthcare availability and affordable lab testing for long-term wellness.

Dr. Clifton has a special interest in innovation in health care delivery and patient empowerment. A previous alumni board member for 8 years at Michigan State University's medical school, she completed her residency training with MSU in Grand Rapids, MI.



About Paul Tracey and Inspirational Fitness

Inspirational Fitness was originally founded in 2010, primarily focusing on personal training and bootcamp classes. We have now added programs such as kickboxing, step aerobics, core training and HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes.

Founder Paul Tracey has used his knowledge, experience and acquired methodology to create a rewarding and challenging environment to each class. This will ensure the after burn which is your bodies ability to stay in fat burning mode long after your workout is completed. This process revs up your metabolism and accelerates calorie burning for up to 24hrs.

Mission

We educate our members on the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This includes fitness classes, an awareness of healthy nutritional choices and information related to underlying conditions such as ( diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol).

Certifications

Personal Training CPT NFPT

Group X ACE/YMCA

Body Pump. Les Mills

Aqua Aerobics...

Senior Fit... Healthways/Tivity

Matter Of Balance... University Of Stanford

Attended Ohio University School of Nutrition

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

