High Demand from the Thriving Construction Industry to Boost Global Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market - TMR

- Rising use of mobile device and developments in wireless communication technology are some of the key factors expected to drive the global telematics in heavy equipment market.

- Fleet operators are likely to benefit from telematics as it enables them to keep a track of noise limits and site access in real time.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telematics technology incorporates on-board diagnostics, log and report data, GPS technology, and monitoring sensors allowing tracking of heavy equipment utilized for various operations. Data regarding idle hours of the machine, system alarms, GPS location, and use of fuel can all be accessed via a web portal. The importance of insights and real-time data to heavy equipment operators and fleet owners is stimulating more interest in the integration of telematics system into heavy equipment machineries. These factors are likely to support development of the global telematics in heavy equipment market in the near future.

In addition, expansion of the global telematics in heavy equipment market is likely to be driven by rising implementation of telematics in the construction sector, innovations in wireless communication technology, and augmented use of mobile devices. The rapid development of the connectivity infrastructures in developing countries around the world are anticipated to provide exciting possibilities for telematics providers in the heavy equipment industry.

It is expected that the global telematics in heavy equipment market will hit a size of US$ 1743.8 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of 6.3 % CAGR. As more OEMs incorporate telematics technology in heavy equipment, the adoption of telematics in the construction industry is expected to increase dramatically in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

Multiple Benefits of this Technology to Accelerate its Demand in the Market

The growing demand for various field-positioning capabilities offered by telematics is prophesized to drive the the global telematics in heavy equipment market. Rapidly developing network of high-speed internet along with the rising use of portable mobile computing devices, such as smartphones, are likely to drive demand in the market. Besides, numerous benefits of telematics, such as crash warning systems in vehicles and driver-alert control systems is likely to bolster penetration of telematics in heavy equipment sector.

High Demand from the Construction Industry to Open Plethora of Opportunities

The global telematics in heavy equipment market is positioned to gain immensely from its increasing demand from the thriving building and construction industry. The utilization of telematics in the construction industry is growing rapidly, which is likely to augur well for the market. Besides, a rising number of OEMs integrate telematics technology into their equipment in a bid to obtain additional benefits like maintaining a better track of equipment's performance. Operators have been observing several benefits of telematics, such as reduced consumption of fuel, diminished theft, and improved overall growth of the said market.

Booming Construction Sector to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Over the forecast timeframe, numerous factors such as the expanding base of mobile device customers, availability of a vast number of heavy duty equipment, and the existence of a flourishing construction industry in the region are estimated to bolster growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. In terms of main applications, the global telematics in heavy equipment market is prophesized to gain a substantial share of revenue from the construction industry in the coming years. Growing need for protection for workers and drivers is likely to drive the demand for this technology in the regional construction sector, which is likely to boost growth of the telematics in heavy equipment market in Asia Pacific region.

Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Telematics is increasingly being used in the construction industry, as a growing number of OEMs incorporate telematics technology into their equipment so as to obtain additional benefits such as better monitoring of equipment output.

Increasing utilization of mobile devices, telematics adoption in the construction sector, and innovations in wireless communication technology are some of the crucial factors expected to drive the global telematics in heavy equipment market.

While many well-known telematics solution providers are located in developed countries, they also operate in the developing countries.

Global Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market: Key Competitors

The Morey Corporation

Zonar Systems Inc.

Heavy Construction Systems Specialists Inc.

LoJack Corporation

Navman Group

Geotab Inc.

Global Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market: Segmentation

End Use

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Technology

Cellular

Satellite

