Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
04.03.21
09:08 Uhr
0,849 Euro
-0,010
-1,16 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.03.2021 | 16:52
39 Leser
Targovax ASA: Registration of share capital increase following exercise of options

OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo, 4 March 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) ("Targovax" or the "Company") on 1 March 2021, regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the share capital of the Company in connection with the exercise of employee options.

The share capital increase has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The Company's new share capital is NOK 8,656,110.60, divided into 86,561,106 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--registration-of-share-capital-increase-following-exercise-of-options,c3300529

© 2021 PR Newswire
