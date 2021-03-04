Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fantasma Games AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (83/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fantasma Games AB (publ), company registration number 559074-0881, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Fantasma Games AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 23, 2021. Shares Short name: FAGA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 2,756,596 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015557053 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 218967 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559074-0881 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products and Services ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.