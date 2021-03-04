Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2021 | 17:17
299 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology and Sentrics Enhance Senior Digital Experience with Innovative AI/ML Initiatives

SAN ANTONIO, March 04, 2021, the company revolutionizing the future of senior living. The implementation enables voice control in Sentrics' Engage360 application, enhancing hands-free capabilities that will benefit the company's senior care facility customers.

Sentrics provides data-driven solutions that deliver a complete view of residents in assisted living care facilities. As the pandemic evolved, Sentrics knew it would have to optimize its application to ensure the well-being of senior citizens who were isolated in assisted living facilities. To provide mobility impaired seniors with a voice-controlled, all-in-one digital platform, Sentrics turned to Onica, a Rackspace Technology company and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, for AI and ML expertise. With an urgent, expedited timeline in mind, the two teams worked to quickly add voice-controlled features to Engage360, a TV platform that allows residents to communicate with family and friends, manage a personal activity calendar, request services and more.

"The impact of COVID-19 on seniors living in assisted facilities really opened our eyes to the dire need for residents to virtually engage with others in their communities," said Cory Patterson, vice president of Technology at Sentrics. "The Rackspace Technology team was on it and met deadlines much more quickly than we expected. As a result, we launched with a more robust product than we initially imagined, allowing us to improve the quality of life for seniors during a very serious crisis."

To enable voice controls, Rackspace Technology team leveraged Amazon Lex, a service for building conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text and the technology that powers Amazon Alexa. Using the artificial intelligence capabilities of Amazon Lex, Rackspace Technology created a chatbot device that connected to seniors' televisions, giving them access to an enhanced range of services. The Rackspace Technology team developed, implemented, trained and tested the natural-language-processing-powered chatbot tool ahead of the urgent six-week timeline.

"Sentrics is providing a critical resource for keeping seniors in touch with their communities while they are isolated from the outside world," says Jeff DeVerter, CTO of Rackspace Technology. "We look forward to seeing how Sentrics' Engage360 application will continue to evolve and benefit the lives of seniors through the pandemic and beyond."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.