Jozef Opdeweegh on Steps To Cultivate Emotionally Intelligent Leadership in 2021

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / According to theWorld Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report, emotional intelligence (EQ) is amongst the top 10 skills that every leader and executive should develop to excel in managerial positions.

Jozef Opdeweegh, a C-suite executive with over two decades of experience leading and developing global companies, offers his perspective on how emotional intelligence contributes to high-quality leadership.

"Emotional intelligence seems to matter today more than ever, as leaders develop and translate to their teams the resiliency necessary to bounce back from the pandemic," says Opdeweegh. "As many teams are working remotely during stay-at-home requirements, developing emotional intelligence has been vital to supporting a team's overall mental health and productivity."

Based on his leadership experience over the last 20 years in leading companies across the globe and drawing on his core values of leadership, Jozef Opdeweegh shares four key steps fellow executives and business leaders should take to develop emotionally intelligent leadership:

1. Self-Awareness

"Emotional intelligence is a very powerful skill for self-assessment and development in the workplace," says Jozef Opdeweegh. "This can also help leaders better understand their own emotions and behaviors, especially when operating under pressure".

Being self-aware means understanding your strengths and weaknesses and staying conscious of your emotions, as well as their effect on your actions. Self-awareness is particularly important for leaders, as your behavior affects the people around you.

Jozef Opdeweegh suggests that one great way to be more conscious of your emotions is to keep a journal and spend a few minutes each day writing down your thoughts and examining your reactions towards them. He assures this will bring your self-awareness to a higher level and keep you grounded in your choices.

2. Self-Control & Adaptability

Leaders who regulate themselves can adapt to many circumstances and challenges when needed. Self-control is all about making deliberate decisions without rushed emotions, avoiding stereotyping people, and putting your values first to stay in control and adapt wisely.

Jozef Opdeweegh suggests that as leaders emerge from 2020 prepared for another uncertain and likely challenging year, applying these principles to their leadership approach can help ensure they are giving themselves the support they need and are best equipped to lead their teams. "As someone that explores deep into the importance of virtues and values in the workplace, I truly believe these are essential to cultivating emotionally intelligent leadership for the new year ahead of us".

Jozef Opdeweegh notes that it is essential for leaders to practice holding themselves accountable and following their code of ethics when carrying out their daily operations.

3. Motivation

"Self-motivated leaders work consistently towards their goals, translating this into an expectation of high standards from their teams," notedJozef Opdeweegh. "But they should also strive to develop a healthy emotional connection with the process of achieving those results. When done consistently, this behavior is then modeled by employees".

A practice thatJozef Opdeweegh keeps is to regularly re-evaluate and share his own motivation in a fresh and energetic way, encouraging others to do the same.

4. Empathy

Being an empathetic leader allows you to put yourself in other people's shoes and recognize their emotional needs, which is incredibly important when it comes to successfully leading a team. Empathetic leaders will actively support the career and personal growth of their team members, as well as solicit regular feedback from everyone surrounding them.

Jozef Opdeweegh recognizes that empathy should not just be reserved for employees, but also practiced on oneself. "By showing oneself empathy when faced with challenges, leaders can be better prepared to create a game plan to navigate tough situations and can become more resilient and forgiving of themselves when mistakes are made".

By being empathic to themselves and others, employees will be more comfortable embracing these important behaviors.

