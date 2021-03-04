Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on February 25, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
25.02.2021
402,506
39.6006
15,939,466
XPAR
25.02.2021
197,494
39.6063
7,822,011
CEUX
25.02.2021
TQEX
25.02.2021
AQEU
Total
600,000
39.6025
23,761,477
The purpose of the share buyback operations carried out between February 15 and 25, 2021 is to cover the free share allocation plans, notably the plan decided by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2018 whose final allocation is scheduled for March 15, 2021.
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
