Monal Capital: From Real Estate To Financial Freedom Courses, Melik Monal Is A Businessman Who Has Really Done It All

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Many people in the business world started with a big leg up on life. They had parents in the business world or were well off enough to try different things before they found their stride and were able to succeed. Not Melik Monal. He had very few role models in life that he could base his business off of. Instead, he followed his own desires to become successful.

"What if you were born in poverty? And a Wealthy mindset was nonexistent not because you didn't want it but because Financial literacy wasn't taught Growing up. My name is Melik Monal ( Mr. blueberry) himself with a unique story on how I went from picking blueberries to running several multimillion-dollar companies. Growing up, I had no role model to emulate from a business perspective. I wanted to become successful, and the only way to do so was to become a professional athlete or business owner. Ownership is the key to success. Watching my parents struggle to provide for our family was enough motivation," Melik recounts.

Melik's journey into business was not an easy one. He faced many challenges when beginning his first steps, including the loss of his parents. However, this never deterred him from continuing on.

"My biggest obstacle I have had to overcome was losing my parents, but that has only made me stronger and wiser and more determined to be great. Despite this, entrepreneurship has always been a passion of mine. I aspire to help others become financially free, and being of service to other people is definitely the new wave," Melik explains.

Now, Melik runs not only one business but multiple businesses. From real estate to author, Melik really does do it all. He has been working hard to pursue his interests and create businesses to help others while gaining financial freedom.

"I run a real estate investor business, Financial freedom Hacks course, a do-it-yourself credit repair ebook, and am author of the Financial Freedom book. In addition, I run A chain of financial institutions: Easy and Direct tax, Tax max professionals, Platinum tax pros, Supreme tax pros, and Texas tax pros," Melik says.

After being so successful, Melik has some advice to those who wish to start their own businesses. Amongst the most important things, Melik says that mindset is crucial when beginning a business.

"Mindset is the key to becoming successful and starting your business. Without the right mindset, you're setting yourself up for failure. In addition, commit - Becoming successful starts with your mindset, with the belief that you really can accumulate wealth. Assets and liabilities - know the difference, increase your income and reduce your expenses. Live Below Your Means - stay broke, save to invest, don't save to save," Melik advises.

Melik has no plans on slowing down now. In fact, he has many plans for the future as 2021 begins. He is growing his businesses and doing much more.

"My plans for 2021 are creating the financial freedom Hacks course. I'll be teaching: how to invest in real estate, how to build business and personal credit, how to build a seven-figure tax office, how to build a successful e-commerce store, and how to build a seven-figure restaurant," Melik states.

To find out more about Melik, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Monal Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633574/From-Real-Estate-To-Financial-Freedom-Courses-Melik-Monal-Is-A-Businessman-Who-Has-Really-Done-It-All