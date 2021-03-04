Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
Stuttgart
04.03.21
14:17 Uhr
10,080 Euro
+0,040
+0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
04.03.2021 | 20:29
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Annual report 2020 published

??

SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2020 is now available. See the annual report here:


https://annualreport.smn.no/2020/

Trondheim, 4th of March 2021

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, +47 905 41 672
Executive Vice President, Rolf Jarle Brøske, +47 911 12 475

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Annual report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/201b3c1d-6300-4462-90f0-2583de6f0ec2)

