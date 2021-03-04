Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Annual report 2020 published

? ?



SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2020 is now available. See the annual report here:



https://annualreport.smn.no/2020/

Trondheim, 4th of March 2021

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, +47 905 41 672

Executive Vice President, Rolf Jarle Brøske, +47 911 12 475

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment